Note On How Much Time WWE Added To Jeff Hardy’s Contract After Injuries

Matt Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster while his brother Jeff Hardy is in WWE as the Intercontinental champion, splitting up the brothers again. This isn’t the first time they’ve worked for different companies, but they would likely be together now if not for contract details.

As Matt noted in a previous interview, he likely would have stayed in WWE if he felt they would use him in a wrestling capacity, but he thought they had plans on making him a producer instead. He also reportedly felt they were going to offer him a five-year deal and he wanted to go somewhere with creative control.

As for why Jeff didn’t go with him, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is because of Jeff’s contract getting extended. The two signed at the same time and would have likely had their contracts end at the same time if not for that. Jeff suffered shoulder and knee injuries during his most recent WWE run, and WWE ruled that he owed them another twenty months as a result. This means that unless he re-signs, Jeff will be done with WWE around the end of 2021.