Note On How Much Tyson Fury Is Making For Crown Jewel
October 25, 2019
Triple H and Tyson Fury had an interview earlier this week where they were asked about rumors that Fury was going to be paid $15 million for his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. Neither man would confirm or deny the reports. Meanwhile the BBC reported that the number was actually $12 million. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Fury is actually getting “a few million” and that the $12 million figure is “total bullshit.”
Fury will face Braun Strowman at the event, which emanates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. It will stream live on the WWE Network.
