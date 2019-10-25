wrestling / News

Note On How Much Tyson Fury Is Making For Crown Jewel

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tyson Fury Raw 10-14-19

Triple H and Tyson Fury had an interview earlier this week where they were asked about rumors that Fury was going to be paid $15 million for his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. Neither man would confirm or deny the reports. Meanwhile the BBC reported that the number was actually $12 million. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Fury is actually getting “a few million” and that the $12 million figure is “total bullshit.”

Fury will face Braun Strowman at the event, which emanates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. It will stream live on the WWE Network.

