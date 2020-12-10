Note On How Often Sting Will Likely Appear For AEW

As we reported last week, Sting signed a full-time contract with AEW and is set to be a ‘regular’ character going forward. There have been conflicting reports over whether he’ll wrestle, but the current plan is for him to be featured regularly.

As for how often ‘regular’ is, in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the audience will “see a lot of” the Stinger and he won’t be appearing once or twice a year as he did for WWE. With regards to possible matches, Meltzer noted that Sting never had surgery following his neck injury in 2015, even if he did retire at the time.