Note On How Some People Feel About The CM Punk-Colt Cabana Situation In AEW

As previously reported, there were rumors that Colt Cabana was going to be cut from AEW before talent spoke up and he was instead moved to ROH. Either way, he is no longer a part of the Dark Order and has not appeared on AEW TV. Dax Harwood later called the story a ‘fabrication’.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there were some in the company who felt that CM Punk was behind the decision to pull Cabana from the Dark Order. However, that has not been confirmed and Punk reportedly denied having any influence over the decision. Punk and Cabana have had issues with years after winning a lawsuit filed by then-WWE doctor Chris Amann for comments Punk made on Cabana’s podcast.