Note On How This Year’s NFL Schedule Will Affect WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the recently announced NFL TV schedule will have an effect on WWE during the fall season this year. One major change is that there will be three Monday nights with two different games, one on ABC and the other on ESPN. Obviously, this will pull more viewers from RAW than Monday Night Football usually does.

Speaking of MNF, the new contract has the show going for one week longer than normal. It also allows for changes to the schedule in the last weeks of the season, with higher-profile games happening more often.

Meanwhile, there will be a big game every Sunday in January as the conference championships will be on the final weekend of the month. This is because the season itself is going longer this year. WWE typically tries to hold the Rumble between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. If they want to do that this year, they would have to move it to February 6.