Note On How WWE Booked John Cena on Last Week’s Smackdown

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the booking of John Cena for his return match on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was “very carefully done.”

Cena teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn after KO pinned the Honorary Uce.

Cena hadn’t wrestled since Summerslam 2021, so the idea was to make sure he was protected. That’s why he had limited ring time in the match. Due to the match being hyped on NFL on FOX broadcasts, the idea was that Cena had to look strong and hit his finish.

John Cena, Joseph Lee

