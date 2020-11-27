wrestling / News
Note On How WWE Management Feels About Using ‘Piped In’ Crowd Noise
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a note on the “piped in” crowd noise that has been used for WWE events in the Thunderdome. WWE management allegedly prefers using this noise, as it gives them complete control over the noise on TV. They can use this to make it look like the wrestlers they want to be over are over and everyone they don’t would look like they’re not getting over.
