Note On How WWE Plans To Present Wrestlemania This Weekend

Wrestlemania is this weekend and the ‘too big for one night’ event will broadcast on the WWE Network, FITE, PPV and FOX apps on Saturday and Sunday. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some insight into how WWE is preparing to present the event.

He said that the reason WWE not announced what night each match will be on is because they haven’t decided yet. They will likely decide today or tomorrow what the match order will be. They would likely add an inset to Smackdown to announce it.

The situation, as of last Friday, is that WWE has taped everything and are currently adding in graphics, special effects and things like that. They will then time everything and try to decide how to make each show the most exciting it can be. They didn’t tape the matches in any particular order, so they will assign matches to each show based on excitement and star power.

Meltzer noted that the ‘only thing that’s been said’ is that Rob Gronkowski will do something ‘you wouldn’t expect him to do.’