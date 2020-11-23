Note On How New WWE President Nick Khan Has Been Perceived Within The Company

As previously reported, former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson exited the company earlier in the year in a huge corporate shakeup, which led to WWE hiring Nick Khan for the role. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.) has details on how Khan has been received in his role with the company.

According to the newsletter, someone within the company who is familiar with everyone working at the top level of WWE claimed that Khan is “the sharpest, most street smart person in that position in quite some time.”

The source also discussed how impressed they were with Khan’s understanding of the business side of things, while also noting that the power dynamic with Vince McMahon could be interesting given both’s history of calling their own shots.

“(George) Barrios understood Wall Street. Michelle (Wilson) had a long list of connections and tremendous market knowledge in terms of the TV landscape, emerging companies and distribution portals. Donna Goldsmith, Stu Snyder, none of these people have Nick’s common sense understanding of the true dynamic and bottom line street business. On the flip side, he’s used to calling his own shots. Now he answers to a monarch, a dictator. The dynamic will be interesting to watch.”

Khan was hired in August after serving as a former practicing attorney before launching International Creative Management in 2006.