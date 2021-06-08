Note On Identity Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On This Week’s WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley continues to enjoy his run as WWE Champion, and he once again had a group of ladies surrounding him on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. The five ladies used for the most recent edition of RAW were the five from the previous week, which includes an independent wrestler (h/t @LocalCompWWE on Twitter).

Mia Lanz, Yesi Mena, Alicia Jewels, and Monique Dials were all back for a second week, as was Kelsey Heather, an independent wrestler who recently had a match at CCW Bash at the Brew 5 in Florida.

Heather is also a cheerleader for the Orlando Magic in the NBA and was previously a cheerleader in the NFL and NHL. Additionally, Heather is the cheer coach for the University of Tampa.

Lashley will defend the WWE title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 20.