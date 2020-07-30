wrestling / News
Note On If AEW Crowds Are Given Direction Or Not
Fightful recently spoke to Ricky Starks, who told them that AEW’s current audience is not told what they could or should do during tapings. He noted that the crowd is not given any instruction about their participation. Starks added that he didn’t think that would work out well and he wouldn’t want direction on how to react to the show.
Others that Fightful spoke to say the only instruction they were given was to “have fun and detach a little bit.”
It was noted last month that WWE crowds are at least given some instruction, as that report said that the audience members were told to be more enthusiastic.
