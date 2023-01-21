Note On If AJ Styles Was Considered For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Karl Anderson, who is a WWE-contracted wrestler, showed up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to drop the NEVER Openweight title to Tama Tonga. However, he wasn’t the only WWE wrestler considered. Fightful Select reports that Rocky Romero told their Wrestling Perspective Podcast that Styles could have appeared at the show as there were talks about it happening. Styles himself thought it would be a ‘cool idea.

However, a week before the event, Styles broke his ankle. He hasn’t been on the road for WWE or on WWE TV ever since then. Romero stressed there were never any specific plans for Styles to appear. He ultimately did not appear on the show.

As for Doc Gallows, NJPW made the call not to include him on the show.