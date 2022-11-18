Note On If MLW Is Interested In Bringing Back Teddy Hart

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while Teddy Hart is interested in going back to MLW, the feeling isn’t mutual. Hart actually went to an intermediary to get talks for a return going.

As previously reported, Peacock will debut a new documentary about Teddy Hart on November 22. There is no interest in Hart from MLW, especially because it’s believed the documentary will be damaging to him. It’s believed that Hart won’t be able to get work from anyone after the film airs, as people expect it to be ‘devastating’.