Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery

It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.

However this is not for any contractual reason, as ROH is a separate company from AEW. It’s believed that he simply wanted to stay loyal to WBD for their upcoming TV negotiations, which could happen either this year or next year. There have been a lot of ideas for new shows for AEW from both sides. It was reported that WBD wants to produce more AEW content, with AEW filming a new reality show for the studio. Meanwhile, Khan reportedly wants to produce a women’s wrestling show called All Elite Women, as part of a new deal.

AEW’s four-year TV deal with the company expires at the end of 2023. WBD has an option year for Dynamite (and maybe Rampage), which could be a price escalation as part of the option. That means it’s possible negotiations my not happen until 2024 for a new deal that begins in 2025.