Note On If Vince McMahon Was At Talent Meeting Before WWE Money in the Bank

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H held a talent meeting before last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event. They told the talent that everyone is one “big WWE family”, while Triple H noted that he was back working full-time. They said that their doors were always open to questions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon was at the show, but he wasn’t at the meeting and didn’t speak to the talent. Nick Khan also didn’t speak at the meeting. John Laurinaitis, who is on leave, was not discussed and “nothing major” was said.