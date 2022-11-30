wrestling / News

Note On If WWE Has Asked Booker T To Wrestle For Them

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
King Booker T Image Credit: WWE

Booker T has returned to the ring a handful of times, most notably for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. Fightful Select reports that even though Booker has wrestled recently, WWE has not asked him about doing so for them. It was noted that they had not been told of “any inquiries” about it, although that doesn’t mean that can’t change.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading