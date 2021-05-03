Note On Impact Planning Title Change At Recent Tapings

Impact Wrestling continues its march towards Under Siege on May 14, and the company may be considering a title change on the road to the event. Fightful Select has more details on the recent discussion backstage in Impact.

According to Fightful, sources state that “at least one” title changed was planned at the most recent set of Impact tapings this week. The report mentions that nearly every champion in the promotion is either working on a contract that will be up within the year or doesn’t have a full-time contract with the company.

Fightful notes that Impact talent relayed that this isn’t “that out of the ordinary” as of late in the company, with the talent also mentioning that it proved to them there are still opportunities in Impact even without a long-term deal.

As for the current champions in Impact, Kenny Omega holds the Impact World Championship, Josh Alexander is the X-Division Champion, Deonna Purrazzo is the Knockouts Champion, FinnJuice is the Impact World Tag Team Champions, and Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering are the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions.