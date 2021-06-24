Note On Impact Wrestling and AEW Collaborating On Booking Kenny Omega’s Run There

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if AEW is involved in the booking of Kenny Omega as Impact World Champion, noting the issues involving the attempt to have Sammy Guevara appear there earlier this year.

Meltzer said that both companies are collaborating, especially as it pertains to Omega. With Guevara, it wasn’t as much of a collaboration because it wasn’t as big of a deal as the AEW World Champion winning the Impact World title. Before Omega won the title, they had a plan mapped out with what will happen, who will be on which show, when everything takes place and when Impact gets the title back.

It remains to be seen when Omega loses the Impact World title. His next scheduled defense is against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.