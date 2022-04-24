wrestling / News

Note On Impact Wrestling’s ‘EGV’ ‘Coming Soon’ Vignette That Aired At Rebellion

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling aired a vignette tonight at Impact Wrestling Rebellion that featured the text “coming soon” along with “EGV.” The vignette featured images of Eddie Edwards and Josh Alexander, along with flashing lights, x-rays, and binary code.

Fightful reports that the binary code used in the vignette translates to “Sami,” likely meaning Sami Callihan who has been out with a broken ankle since last September.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ashish

More Stories

loading