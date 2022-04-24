wrestling / News
Note On Impact Wrestling’s ‘EGV’ ‘Coming Soon’ Vignette That Aired At Rebellion
Impact Wrestling aired a vignette tonight at Impact Wrestling Rebellion that featured the text “coming soon” along with “EGV.” The vignette featured images of Eddie Edwards and Josh Alexander, along with flashing lights, x-rays, and binary code.
Fightful reports that the binary code used in the vignette translates to “Sami,” likely meaning Sami Callihan who has been out with a broken ankle since last September.
EGV IS COMING!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/xRaHm6qVK4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
