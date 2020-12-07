Note On Injuries After NXT Takeover: Wargames Last Night

It was noted during Triple H’s media call last night following NXT Takeover: Wargames that several NXT wrestlers suffered injuries during the show.

The biggest was Candice LeRae, who injured her arm after a spot in her match. She was seen wearing a sling backstage and had x-rays done later on. We also noted that Johnny Gargano had to get stitches inside of his mouth. Triple H also mentioned that Bobby Fish suffered a deep laceration on his elbow.

PWInsider reports that Oney Lorcan was also ‘banged up’ after the Wargames match in the main event, but he’s not expected to miss a lot of time, if he misses any at all. NXT staff took extra care to get him out of the cage for his safety.

Timothy Thatcher also suffered an injury, as his ear was ripped open by a knee from Tommaso Ciampa.

It was noted that there were also other bruises and scrapes that come along with the job up and down the roster.