Note On Injury Lance Archer Suffered On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Lance Archer had an injury scare on last Saturday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he underrotated on a moonsault and landed on his head. Archer was ultimately okay, and thanked AEW’s medical team for taking care of him. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Archer suffered a jammed neck, or a neck sprain, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Most neck sprains heal in around 4-6 weeks.