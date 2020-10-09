Note On Injury Ridge Holland Suffered On This Week’s NXT

As we previously reported, Ridge Holland suffered a nasty leg injury during this week’s episode of NXT, when he attempted to catch Oney Lorcan on a dive and his leg snapped. It was later revealed that Holland had surgery to repair an ankle dislocation and fracture, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture. It’s unknown when he will return to the ring.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when Holland was taken backstage, medical officials were able to pop his dislocated knee into place at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, they were not able to do the same with the ankle until later that night, when Holland was transported to the emergency room.