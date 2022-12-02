Note On Inspiration For AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a note on the creation of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW and where the original idea came from.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson came up with the faction, based on Jumbo Tsuruta’s group in All Japan Pro Wrestling in the 90s. The concept was to get over younger wrestlers by facing them on top, similar to how Giant Baba got over Mitsuharu Misawa, Toshiaki Kawada and Kenta Kobashi. The idea would be to have great matches (singes, tag, trios) with younger talent to bring them up from the mid-to-top level.