Note On Io Shirai’s Current Status In WWE NXT (Possible Spoilers)
Io Shirai and Zoey Stark captured the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team titles at NXT Great American Bash on July 6, as they defeated former champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. However, neither have been on NXT television since that point, and Fightful Select has an update on Shirai’s status.
According to Fightful, Shirai is healthy and fine and is actually set to make her return after wrestling on this past week’s set of NXT tapings.
Current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shirai for the title back in early April.
Shirai has only wrestled three matches since that point, including the tag title victory against LeRae and Hartwell.
