Note on Issues With AAA and AEW After Triplemania, AAA Wants More AEW Talent On Shows

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently issues between AEW and AAA over the booking of FTR’s loss at Triplemania last year. AAA booked FTR to lose to Dragon Lee and Dralistico, with Lee immediately announcing that he is going to WWE. WWE then published a story with ESPN and posted footage of the loss online.

Tony Khan did know in advance that Lee was going to WWE because they had been negotiating. However, at one point he was told that it would be Rush and Dralistico beating FTR. He approved that, because Rush is signed to AEW. It also made sense for AAA since it meant they’d have champions they could use, instead of Lee vacating and leaving immediately after. AAA said that Lee and Dralistico were the pushed team, however, so that’s why they went with them.

It was noted that Lee winning and then leaving without losing was done by AAA as a favor to WWE. While WWE allegedly did things the way they did to “rub AEW’s face in it.”

Because of this situation, it’s believed there are issues that need to be resolved between AAA and AEW. This could pose a problem, as AAA wants to use Kenny Omega as a challenger for El Hijo del Vikingo’s MEGA title. However, Konnan went to Orlando on January 28 to try and smooth things over. It’s unknown how those talks went.

Finally, it was noted that AAA wants Kota Ibushi to challenge Vikingo as well, but he would be possible since he’s a free agent.