Note On IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Likely Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As announced last night, CM Punk will defend the AEW World title against NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. However, that may not be the only title match set for the event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an early lineup for the show had Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Hangman Page. The match likely hasn’t been announced yet Okada has a title defense against Jay White at NJPW Dominion on June 12. So if Okada wins that, then it’ll be Okada vs. Page. If not, it might be White vs. Page.

The rest of the show will likely feature a lot of tag matches among the various factions, according to Dave Meltzer.