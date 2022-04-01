Note On Jackass Stars In Dallas For WWE WrestleMania 38, Producer For Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

As noted, Sami Zayn will square off with Johnny Knoxville on WrestleMania 38 Night Two on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has an update on other Jackass Forever stars in town for WrestleMania, as well as who will be the producer for the match.

According to Johnson, Wee Man and Chris Pontius were both spotted in Dallas, though it’s unknown if they will play a role at WrestleMania.

Johnson also notes that Knoxville was at AT&T Stadium on Friday as part of the prep for the match with Zayn.

Additionally, the report mentions that Shane Helms is set to be the producer for their WrestleMania match.