Note On Jeff Jarrett Appearing At WWE Summerslam Next Week

As reported last week, Jeff Jarrett will be the guest referee for the tag team title match between the Usos and the Street Profits at Summerslam. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is going to be a one-time thing to help promote the show, which is in Nashville. There are no plans to make Jarrett a regular TV character going forward, although it was noted that plans “change weekly.”

Jarrett was named the referee because he lives in Nashville and his family has been involved with wrestling for sixty years or more. Jarrett currently works for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.