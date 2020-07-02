Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19

As we reported last night, the AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage has been pushed back to Fight of the Fallen on July 15. This comes after Moxley’s wife, Renee Young, revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Moxley opted to stay home to take care of Young and stay away from AEW for their protection. Wrestling Observer Radio has more details on Moxley’s tests and why the match was postponed.

Fight For the Fallen will be a live show and it’s expected that Moxley will be fine. The plan is for him to take three tests. The first he took last week, which was negative. The second he took over the weekend, so likely got the result back either Tuesday or yesterday. It was also negative. Moxley was cleared to show up, but he had already pulled out of the show because he didn’t want to risk exposing AEW to the virus. It’s unknown when he will take the third test.