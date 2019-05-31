Note On Jon Moxley Working For AEW and NJPW, More NJPW Dates Coming Soon

Obviously the big story now is that Jon Moxley is All Elite, as he showed up at Double or Nothing, only a month after his contract expired in WWE. It was then announced that he would be working shows for NJPW, as he will challenge IWGP US Heavyweight champion Juice Robinson at the Best of the Super Juniors Finals on June 5. It was also reported that Moxley has a similar deal to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega with AEW, which will allow him to work with New Japan.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more NJPW dates featuring Moxley are expected to be announced soon. It’s believed that he will be working both AEW and NJPW in the future, even when the AEW TV series begins on TNT, although AEW will take priority.

It should be noted that Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated that Moxley could appear in the G1 tournament during yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, but it was just a guess and not an actual rumor.