Note On Jon Moxley Working Without AEW Deal Before Extension

Jon Moxley was said to be working without a signed contract in AEW before he signed his extension recently, and a new report reveals how long he was went without being signed. As reported on Friday, Moxley signed a deal and was believed to have been working without a contract at some point. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Moxley’s contract expired in July, likely between July 16th and July 22nd. His contract would have been up in May except that his initial deal was extended due to his absence from AEW through July.

Dave Meltzer added that Moxley wasn’t going to leave and had no intention of signing with WWE or use the prospect of doing so to help his negotiations with AEW, and that the two sides just had “certain things” they wanted to make the deal complete. He was working under his old terms while the deal was worked out.

It was also noted that the announcement of his deal was in order to make a positive announcement in light of the backstage drama such as CM Punk and the Elite’s All Out altercation and the backstage altercation between Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara. As noted in the initial announcement, he is re-signed for five years through 2027.