Note On Jon Moxley’s Promo Announcing Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy On Dynamite

As we previously reported, Jon Moxley revealed in a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that his wife, Renee Paquette, is pregnant. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley initially didn’t want to reveal the news publicly, as he felt it was no one’s business. Paquette was going to announce it herself before Moxley did so casually in the middle of a promo about his upcoming match with Kenny Omega.

Moxley then realized that since he’s in the public eye, he’d have to acknowledge it at some point. He looked at Instagram announcements of other celebrities and found them “gross” and “pretentious”. At 2 AM before Dynamite, he came up with his idea for the “We’re the Good Guys” promo, which was said to be “100% real.” Later that morning, he decided to tie the pregnancy announcement in and texted Paquette about it beforehand.