wrestling / News
Note on Kane and Cain Velasquez Not Appearing At Royal Rumble
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Kane showed up on Smackdown prior to the Royal Rumble and seemed to tease an appearance, he was never written into plans for the match. This also applies to Cain Velasquez, who was actually told he would be in the Rumble but was never included in plans.
