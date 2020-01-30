wrestling / News

Note on Kane and Cain Velasquez Not Appearing At Royal Rumble

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kane WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Kane showed up on Smackdown prior to the Royal Rumble and seemed to tease an appearance, he was never written into plans for the match. This also applies to Cain Velasquez, who was actually told he would be in the Rumble but was never included in plans.

Cain Velasquez, Kane, Joseph Lee

