Note On Reason Behind Kazuchika Okada Being Kept Out Of NJPW Title Picture
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
Kazuchika Okada has not been much of a factor in the NJPW title picture in recent months, and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason that’s the case is due to Okada suffering a back injury.
The report notes that Okada is currently working with two slipped discs in his lower back, with the injury “legitimately crippling” when it comes to how he can work a match, thus leading to him taking it easy in the prelim matches on the card.
Okada is reportedly “hurting bad” backstage, though he is still continuing to wrestle through the slipped discs.
The NJPW star is set to square off with Shingo Takagi on Saturday in first round action in the New Japan Cup.
