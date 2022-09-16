Note On Kenny Omega Allegedly Taking Shot At AEW Roster During Recent Talent Meeting

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been a rumor going around about something Kenny Omega said during an AEW talent meeting a month ago. The speech was described as “tough love” and a “pep talk”, but one line in particular rubbed some the wrong way. At one point, Omega said that eight out of ten people on the roster he wouldn’t have hired.

The WON notes that Omega did say this.

One source said that Omega was joking, as he was messing with Will Ospreay, who he looked at when he said it. Many were said to have laughed abut it.

However, there were others that took it seriously and got upset. Several people say it was “totally misinterpreted” and take out of context, but it still bothered some.

Omega also said that the energy and vibe of the locker room was “more positive” when AEW started, likely wanting to recreate that with the current roster.

Omega is currently serving out a suspension for his role in a brawl with CM Punk, Ace Steel and the Young Bucks (who are also suspended) following AEW All Out.