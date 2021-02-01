wrestling / News
Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select has several backstage notes from last night’s WWE Royal Rumble, which saw Edge win the men’s Rumble match and Bianca Belair win the women’s Rumble match.
According to Fightful, despite taking a scary bump in her match against Sasha Banks, Carmella is said to not be injured. The same is also the case for Kevin Owens, who appeared fine after taking a couple of big falls in his Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns.
The site also reports that both Shane McMahon and Kacy Catanzaro were backstage at the Royal Rumble.
Additionally, as noted in a previous report last week, Fightful notes that Chelsea Green was not at the event since she is still in the process of getting cleared to return to the ring.
