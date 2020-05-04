wrestling / News

Note On Kevin Owens’ Injury, How Long He Is Expected To Be Out

May 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
kevin owens wwe smackdown

As we previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he injured his ankle at Wrestlemania during a match with Seth Rollins and needs to get an x-ray. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Owens is expected to only be out for a couple of weeks. Owens reportedly didn’t know he was hurt at Wrestlemania, but the next day his ankle was swollen. It’s not believed to be serious.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading