Note On Kevin Owens’ Injury, How Long He Is Expected To Be Out
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he injured his ankle at Wrestlemania during a match with Seth Rollins and needs to get an x-ray. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Owens is expected to only be out for a couple of weeks. Owens reportedly didn’t know he was hurt at Wrestlemania, but the next day his ankle was swollen. It’s not believed to be serious.
