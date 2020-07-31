Note on Kevin Owens Not Appearing On RAW In Last Two Weeks

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason that Kevin Owens did not appear on the RAW episodes for July 20 and July 27 is simply because he wasn’t used. He was at the tapings on the 20th and was written into the original shows. However, after all the changes made post-Extreme Rules, the decision was made to leave him off.

WWE had planned to do an injury angle with Aleister Black and the feeling was that Owens would have to show up to try to prevent it. Since he would presumably have to fail, WWE didn’t want to sacrifice him for the angle.