Note On Kiera Hogan Signing With AEW and AEW Deals For Talent in General

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kiera Hogan’s deal with AEW, which was announced on AEW Dark this past week, is a per date deal.

It’s the same deal that she would have signed when she first started appearing for the company. Anyone who appears on AEW television either has a full time deal or a per-date deal. You can tell the difference in that AEW will announce full time deals by saying “[Name] is ALL ELITE,” as they did with Lio Rush earlier this week. They will also add full-time signings to the roster page on their website. Rush is there, but Hogan isn’t, which is more evidence of the difference in their deals.