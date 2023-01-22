wrestling / News

Note on LA Knight’s Opponent on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

January 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

– In case you were wondering, The Local Competitor had some details on LA Knight’s opponent from last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. His opponent was Ren Jones. This was Ren Jones’ first WWE match since 2017. He previously wrestled Brian Kendric on a January 24, 2017 edition of 2025 Live, where he was billed as Tripp Bradshaw.

Ren Jones also appeared on a December 2022 edition of SmackDown as a security guard extra:

