Note on LA Knight’s Opponent on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

– In case you were wondering, The Local Competitor had some details on LA Knight’s opponent from last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. His opponent was Ren Jones. This was Ren Jones’ first WWE match since 2017. He previously wrestled Brian Kendric on a January 24, 2017 edition of 2025 Live, where he was billed as Tripp Bradshaw.

Ren Jones also appeared on a December 2022 edition of SmackDown as a security guard extra:

On the new @WWE SmackDown: LA Knight @RealLAKnight defeated Ren Jones. This was Ren's 2nd WWE match. He last competed on the 1/24/17 205 Live as Tripp Bradshaw, taking on Brian Kendrick.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/LVFe3lY5kP — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) January 21, 2023