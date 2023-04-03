Note On Length of Hell in a Cell Match At Wrestemania, Balor Shows Off Head Wound

As previously reported, Edge defeated Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at Wrestlemania. The match went around eighteen minutes but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was planned to go even longer. The reason it didn’t was due to Balor getting busted open midway through the match. Even though the pair went another ten minutes, they were rushing through their planned spots to get to the finish.

The match running short is also believed to be why there was so much time between the Cell and the main event.

It was also noted that there was more blood than ‘most people realized’. As noted, Balor had staples put into his head in the middle of the match so he could continue to wrestle.

Balor then posted a photo of his wound on social media. If you are squeamish, do not click the view button on the tweet.