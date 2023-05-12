Note On Likelihood of WWE Backlash Being Held In Puerto Rico Annually

After WWE’s successful Backlash event in Puerto Rico last week, there were some wanting the show to happen there annually due to the passionate fans. However, that may be more complicated than one would think. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE was paid a $1.5 million subsidy by the tourism board, something that was noted back in March. As such, WWE hyped up the beaches and promoted tourism for San Juan, as they’ve done when paid by tourism boards in the past.

Usually, tourism boards wants companies to bring in different events each year instead of the same one. WWE can return to Puerto Rico whenever it wants, but if they are coming every year, the tourism board may not be as likely to pay for it. So it would be a financial decision on the part of WWE.

That doesn’t mean they won’t, however. Money in the Bank on July 1 at the O2 in London is not getting any government subsidies and that’s still happening. However, Clash at the Castle in Wales did get one. So it’s at the discretion of WWE and whether or not they want to come to Puerto Rico even if they are not getting a subsidy.