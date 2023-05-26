wrestling / News
Note On Long Term Plans For Roman Reigns Going Forward
May 26, 2023 | Posted by
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is currently feuding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He will team with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the Undisputed WWE tag team titles tomorrow at Night of Champions. Reigns has also had issues with his cousins, the Usos, on WWE TV in recent weeks. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the long-term plan for Reigns is another match with Cody Rhodes. Reigns vs. Rhodes is considered an ‘ultimate destination’ for the two, and while Wrestlemania 40 is a ‘strong possibility’, it was noted that a lot can happen between now and then.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Sting’s In-Ring Future, Wants Him To Stay As Long As He Wants To
- Steve Austin on How Hot Roman Reigns Is Right Now, Thinks WWE Has Something Special With Him
- Bully Ray Critiques Sabu Appearing on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who He Was When He Debuted in WWE