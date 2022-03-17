wrestling / News
Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven will serve as the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. As noted, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Bullet Club will kick off tonight’s show. Here’s the current lineup:
* The Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Jay White) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw
* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino
* Matt Taven vs. Josh Alexander
