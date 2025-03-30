– As noted, TNA Wrestling held a set of Impact TV tapings over the weekend and announced the fate of the TNA Digital Media Championship. During the TV tapings, Santino Marella announced that the TNA Digital Media Title is being retired, and TNA is starting a new championship belt, the TNA International Championship. The inaugural champion will be crowned at TNA Unbreakable. Three-way bouts will determine the competitors for the finals at Unbreakable (h/t Fightful).

TNA Unbreakable 2025 is set for WrestleMania Week in Paradise Nevada. It will be held at the Cox Pavilion and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.