wrestling / News

Note On Marked Off Seats For Tonight’s WWE Summerslam Event

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam SD Women Image Credit: WWE

Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading