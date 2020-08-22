wrestling / News

Note On Match Not Planned For Summerslam Tomorrow

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam 2019

Fightful reports that even though they have been feuding on WWE TV lately, there are no plans to have Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin at Summerslam tomorrow night. Instead, the current plan calls for the match to happen at WWE Payback a week later.

