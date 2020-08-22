wrestling / News
Note On Match Not Planned For Summerslam Tomorrow
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that even though they have been feuding on WWE TV lately, there are no plans to have Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin at Summerslam tomorrow night. Instead, the current plan calls for the match to happen at WWE Payback a week later.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Suggested Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match At SummerSlam 2005, Whether Both Stars Were Receptive To It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW