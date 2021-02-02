wrestling / News
Note On Matt Cardona’s Contract Status With Impact Wrestling
Fightful Select has new details on Matt Cardona’s contract status with Impact Wrestling. Cardona made his Impact debut at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view last month, where he defeated Ace Austin in a singles match.
According to Fightful, Cardona still does not currently have a contract with the company. However, Cardona reportedly said that he preferred not having a contract right now.
While Cardona is committed to working the next Impact tapings, he told the site that he likes the freedom to be able to do what he wants without being locked into a contract.
Additionally, Fightful notes that Cardona had just started getting back in the ring to sharpen up his skills before he was called to do the Hard to Kill show and TV tapings the Friday before the event.
