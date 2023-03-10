Note On Mercedes Mone Appearing At STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mercedes Mone is set to appear at STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom on April 23, even though she has not been announced. STARDOM is planning to have her at the event, where she will defend the IWGP Women’s title against Mayu Iwatani. However, they can’t announce that match because Mone will face AZM on April 8 at NJPW Sakura Genesis in Toyko’s Sumo Hall.

It was also noted that this STARDOM event will see Mone get the most money anyone’s ever made at a STARDOM show.