Note On Mercedes Mone’s Deal With NJPW, How Many Dates She Has Left

Last week at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Mone defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP women’s title. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mone getting the title was the plan the moment she signed a deal to come into the company. NJPW and STARDOM wanted to make the belt important by having her as champion.

Whether or not the belt stays on her likely depends on how long she sticks around. She’s currently committed to two more dates, including April 8 at NJPW Sakura Genesis at Sumo Hall. She’ll defend against AZM at that event. A rematch with KAIRI was planned but the decision was made to switch to AZM.

Her second date is the April 23 STARDOM event at the Yokohama Arena. She is scheduled to face Mayu Iwatani, which will likely be a title match. If this is Mone’s last date, Iwatani will likely win the title. If Mone sticks around, that may change. It depends on how long she wants to work there and if they agree to her price.